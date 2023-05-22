The objective is for representatives to develop a proposal for a plan of measures to prevent cases and welcome victims

The federal government instituted the creation of a working group to develop a plan to face harassment and discrimination in the federal public service, with guidelines for welcoming victims and preventing cases.

The ordinance was signed by the interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) and published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) this Monday (May 22, 2023). Here’s the full (92 KB).

The proposal drawn up by the group should contain guidelines for physical and mental health, safety and health at work, guidelines and training for the reception of victims of harassment and discrimination, as well as measures to prevent cases.

The group will be led by a representative of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services. It will also feature members of the following ministries:

Human Rights and Citizenship;

Racial equality;

Justice and Public Security;

Women;

Health; It is

Work and Employment.

In addition to the ministerial representatives, employees of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) will participate.



The group will meet for 180 days from the date of the 1st meeting, which has yet to be defined.