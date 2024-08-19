The issue returned to public debate after the death of the dog Joca on a GOL flight on April 22

The Ministry of Ports and Airports published in this Monday’s edition (19.Aug.2024) of Official Gazette of the Union an ordinance that creates a working group to propose improvements to the rules for the air transport of animals.

According to the document (full – PDF – 183 kB), the group has “the purpose of evaluating society’s demands, collecting subsidies and subsidizing [Anac] National Civil Aviation Agency in proposing to improve standards related to the air transport of animals, with a view to establishing updated practices aligned with the needs of all those involved”.

Air transport of animals has returned to the public debate after the death of the dog Joca on a GOL flight on April 22. The golden retriever was supposed to be flown to Sinop (MT), but the airline mistakenly transported him to Fortaleza (CE). He was brought back to São Paulo, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the ordinance, the working group will be composed of representatives from:

Ministry of Ports and Airports;

Anac;

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency);

Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources);

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Federal Council of Veterinary Medicine;

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change;

Ministry of Health;

Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

The working group is responsible for: