President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a provisional measure establishing extraordinary aid of R$2,640 for professional artisanal fishermen and fisherwomen benefiting from closed season insurance in municipalities in the Northern Region in an emergency situation due to drought. The aid will be paid in a single installment.

“The payment of extraordinary aid will be due even if the beneficiary is the holder of assistance or social security benefits or another benefit of any nature”, says the MP, published in an extra edition of yesterday’s Official Gazette (DOU). The aid expenses will be covered by budget allocations allocated to the Ministry of Social Security.



