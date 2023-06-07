Group wants to eliminate, as a public health problem, socially determined diseases; has members from 9 folders

The federal government installed this Tuesday (June 6, 2023) the “Interministerial Committee for the Elimination of Tuberculosis and other Cieds” (socially determined diseases, in Portuguese).

The committee aims to eliminate, as a public health problem, the following diseases: malaria, viral hepatitis, trachoma, onchocerciasis, schistosomiasis, geohelminthiasis (intestinal parasites), filariasis and Chagas disease, which affect part of the most vulnerable population.

It is coordinated by Ministry of Health and has representatives from 8 other ministries. Here is the list below:

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation;

Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger;

Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship;

Ministry of Education;

Ministry of Racial Equality;

Ministry of Integration and Regional Development;

Ministry of Justice and Public Security; It is

Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

During the launch ceremony of the interministerial committee, at the headquarters of the Oops (Pan American Health Organization), in Brasilia, the secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance, Ethel Maciel, said that the committee will discuss the inclusion of new technologies in the SUS (Unified Health System), coping with stigma, prevention, diagnosis , care, treatment, education and social assistance.

“There are studies that say that these diseases should be on the list of conditionalities to receive aid”he stated.

According to the Ministry of Health, the committee will also work to eliminate the transmission of congenital Chagas disease, congenital syphilis, during pregnancy; hepatitis B and HIV.

In addition, the Brazilian government is committed to reducing the incidence of tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and leprosy by 2030, in line with targets established by the WHO (World Health Organization).

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said that these diseases are intrinsically linked to the lack of access to health policies. “Endemic diseases that persist in our country, because inequality persists in our country”he stated.

GOALS

Brazil has the goal of reducing the incidence of tuberculosis to less than ten cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the number of deaths below 230 per year by 2030.

With regard to HIV/AIDS, it is estimated that, currently, one million people are living with the virus in Brazil. Of these, 900,000 know the diagnosis. Based on this scenario, the goal is to have 95% of people living with HIV diagnosed, 95% on treatment and, of these, 95% with a controlled viral load.

With information from Brazil Agency