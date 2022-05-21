Advisory Committee has already produced 2 reports; specialists from UFMG and Universidade Feevale are part of the group

THE Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations constituted, in an advisory capacity, a Temporary Technical Research Chamber – called Camera Pox MCTI– to follow the scientific developments of the virus monkeypoxknown as “monkey pox”.

The scientific surveillance measure, through consultation with experts, aims to discuss and study the infections recorded in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and the United States in May 2022. According to the ministry, so far, there are no records of confirmed cases. of monkeypox in Brazil.

The research group follows the same idea of ​​the formation of the MCTI Network Virus, expert committee established in February 2020, even before the WHO (World Health Organization) declared a coronavirus pandemic. The committee of experts provides technical-scientific advice to the Ministry on the strategies and needs in the area of ​​science, technology and innovation needed in the health area.

So far, the group is made up of 7 Brazilian specialists from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) and the Feevale University. The researchers produced 2 technical reports on the disease, involving the main forms of contagion and the information available on cases registered in other countries.

With information from Brazil Agency.