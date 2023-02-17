The objective is to “encourage” the cancellation of the registration “of those who were induced to register incorrectly”

The federal government created a tool to request exclusion from the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs), used as a basis for selecting families entitled to social benefits, such as the Auxílio Brasil. The deletion request can be made by application or computer.

“The objective with the new functionality is to encourage the voluntary exit from the Single Registry of those who were induced to register incorrectly”, said the government in a note, adding that the measure is worth “only for single person registrations”, i.e, “of those who claimed to live alone, but actually live with their family.”

In an interview with Power360 on February 1, the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebetstated that the review in CadÚnico will take place to “ensure social justice” by withdrawing the benefit ofwho does not need” and who is receiving it irregularly.

According to the government, people who request exclusion can go to service centers to carry out the correct registration of families. Single-person registrations of BPC beneficiaries (Continued Provision Benefit) and homeless people are not part of the measure.

The button “cancel your registration” is available in the application for use by cell phone or computer, after login with Gov.br CPF and password. The functionality works only on weekdays, from 7am to 9pm. People can also seek the municipal management of the Cadastro Único to request exclusion.

Read the step by step for deletion request via app or computer:

Access the application and click on “complete consultation”;



Log in with CPF and password, and click “continue”;

In the upper left corner of the screen, press the arrow to go back;



Then click on the red button “cancel your registration”;



On the next screen, press the blue button “cancel your registration”;



Then confirm the decision by clicking on “confirm”.