Home page politics

Of: Markus Hofstetter

Split

In China, protests against the tough anti-corona measures continue. Many people are arrested. The government is sticking to its course.

Corona protests in China : Beijing accuses “forces with ulterior motives”

in : Beijing accuses “forces with ulterior motives” protests in China : BBC reporter arrested and mistreated.

in : BBC reporter arrested and mistreated. Fight against Covid-19 in China : Government sticks to tough anti-corona course.

in : Government sticks to tough anti-corona course. This News ticker about the protests in China is continuously updated.

Update from November 28, 4:36 p.m: “We can only guess how great the burden is for the people in China”, where the corona measures are much stricter and longer-lasting, said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (SPD). “That’s why I understand that people are showing their impatience on the streets.” At the same time, Steinmeier called on the Chinese leadership to respect freedom of expression.

Surprised by the extent of the protests, he expressed Handelsblatt the CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen. People there seemed tired not only of being “locked away for months” because of the pandemic, but also of “being banned from speaking”. For Xi Jinping, this could result in “the greatest personal challenge to his power”.

Corona protests in China: Beijing accuses “forces with ulterior motives”

Update from November 28, 3:05 p.m: On the protests in China the authorities respond with a strong police presence: a demonstration planned in Beijing has now failed because dozens of police officers with vehicles blocked an intersection near the meeting point. AFP reporters reported something similar from Shanghai: Barriers along the sidewalks were intended to prevent people. Three people were arrested.

Beijing, meanwhile, defended its pandemic policy. “We believe that with the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 will be successful,” a foreign ministry spokesman said. “Forces with ulterior motives” linked the fire in the online networks to the local corona measures. The authorities apparently deleted all reports of the protests in Chinese online networks. On Monday (November 28) a Chinese region relaxed at least some corona measures.

A spokesman for the traffic light coalition under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) now said that the government had “of course taken note of reports” about the protests, including “sometimes violent action by the security forces against the demonstrators on site”. The development will continue to be monitored.

Protests against corona requirements in China: Region relaxes some measures

Update from November 28, 12:31 p.m: After the protests in China the authorities have relaxed some corona measures in the city of Urumqi. Residents will be allowed to ride buses again from Tuesday to run errands in their neighborhoods, officials said at a press conference. Some of the residents of the regional capital were locked in their homes for weeks.

Authorities had earlier said certain businesses in “low-risk” areas could apply to resume operations – at 50 percent capacity – and that public transport and air travel would resume “in an orderly manner”. Parcel delivery should also start again, it said. However, the logistics employees would have to be accommodated in the company’s dormitories in order to ensure a “closed cycle”.

Resistance to Corona Measures in China: People Shout “Down with Xi Jinping”

First report from November 28, 12:12 p.m: Beijing – Numerous people have been arrested in the largest wave of protests in China in decades. The weekend demonstrations lasted in many cities until Monday night. According to the ARD Tagesschau, an estimated several hundred people came together in various places in Beijing.

The demonstrations in Beijing were preceded by protests in Shanghai and other cities such as Chengdu, Chongqing, Wuhan, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Urumqi. In Shanghai, people sang the Chinese national anthem and the international several times, according to the AFP news agency. They demanded an end to lockdowns and freedom. They also shouted “Long live the people” and “I love China”.

As a symbol of resistance and protest against censorship, many demonstrators held up blank white sheets. Slogans like “lift the lockdown” and “we don’t want PCR tests, we want freedom” were shouted. In the meantime, the demonstrators are also targeting the government. Cries of “Down with the Communist Party! Down with the Communist Party! Down with Xi Jinping!”

Demonstrators hold up blank papers to protest against the Corona measures and censorship. © Ng Han Guan/dpa/picture alliance

Protests in China: BBC reporter arrested and mistreated

In Shanghai, the police sometimes acted harshly against demonstrators, and numerous people were arrested. Among them was BBC reporter Ed Lawrence, who claims he was abused by police officers. “The BBC is extremely concerned at the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the Shanghai protests,” said a spokesman for the British broadcaster.

Lawrence was punched and kicked by police officers when he was arrested, even though he has accreditation as a journalist. He was only released hours later. There has been no official explanation or apology for the incident from the Chinese authorities, the spokesman said. The fact that the police claimed upon release that Lawrence was only taken into custody to protect him from contracting coronavirus in the crowd is “not a credible explanation”.

The trigger for the protests in China: Corona-related road closures are said to have hindered the use of fire brigades

The people’s displeasure is directed against the strict measures of the Chinese zero-Covid policy. These include repeated lockdowns, mass testing and forced quarantine.

The trigger for the current protests was a residential building fire that killed ten people last Thursday (November 24) in Urumqi, the capital of the Chinese region of Xinjiang. Local residents complain that the fire brigade should not have reached the scene of the accident in time due to road closures caused by the corona virus.

China’s head of state and party leader: This is how Xi Jinping rose to become the most powerful man in the world View photo gallery

Fight against Covid-19 in China: government sticks to tough anti-corona course

Despite the protests against the strict corona measures, Beijing has reiterated its belief in the success of its strict pandemic policy. At a press conference on Monday, when asked about the demonstrations, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said the question was not “factual” and said: “We believe that with the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and the support of the Chinese people, our fight against Covid-19 be successful.”

But the measures seem to be in vain, the country is currently being hit by the worst corona wave since the pandemic began almost three years ago. On Monday (November 28), the Health Commission reported a new high in the country with around 40,000 new infections. In Beijing there were almost 3,900 cases.