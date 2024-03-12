Online games, there is a government clampdown

With the final approval of Legislative Decree on internet gaming by the Council of Ministers, the Government intervenes to rationalize and update the online public gaming systemincreasing the value of concessions to make them more compliant with market levels.

Executive sources underline that this intervention aims to modernize and make more rigorous the rules of the sector. Among the main changes, there is a significant increase in tariffs for dealers operating in Italy, who will now have to pay three types of fees: an initial sum of 7 million euros instead of the previous 250 thousand euros, an annual fee of 3% of net revenues and an annual tax of 0.2% of net revenues for information campaigns on gambling addiction.

Furthermore, it was decided to renew the lottery tender in 2025, with the starting price increased from 700 million to one billion euros. Finally, the use of cash for i online games: those who wish to top up more than 100 euros must use traceable and secure electronic means of payment.