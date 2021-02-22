Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin created the Government Coordination Center. This body is intended to coordinate the actions of federal authorities and subjects in the event of incidents. The decree on the establishment of the center was published on the official portal legal information.

The new body is designed to ensure efficiency in the interaction of the federal government and the regions, both in normal situations and in emergency situations. Its goal is called the implementation of key tasks of the Russian government.

In January of this year, it was reported that Mishustin, as part of the reform of the state apparatus, approved the maximum number of civil servants and the wage fund. The reform of the state apparatus also included the creation of new departments and the Consolidated Analytical Directorate of the government. All these measures were taken to improve the efficiency of public administration.