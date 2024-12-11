Follow the Government control session and Pedro Sánchez’s intervention live today.

09:44 The PP insists on corruption «Have you met with anyone from the corrupt plot? “Do you put your hand in the fire for your collaborators?” asks Olano. “The ministry team has always acted according to the protocols,” says the minister.

09:42 Sara Aagesen makes her debut in Congress asked about corruption The questions from PP deputy Jaime de Olano also focus on corruption. “I would love to hear questions and proposals for the Spanish people,” Aagesen responds in his debut in Congress. However, it assures that its principles are based on the “defense of the general interest and the public interest.”

09:35 The PP questions Ribera’s successor about corruption María Pilar Agudo asks the new minister for the Ecological Transition about the minister’s meetings with Aldama, a question that was addressed to the previous minister. Sara Aagesen answers the registered question about the opacity of the ministry’s agenda. “It’s public,” he answers. The PP continues with corruption.

09:31 “You are burned by corruption,” says the PP Montero attacks the PP and accuses them of acting as spokespersons for criminals like “Aldama or Mrs. Ayuso’s partner.” “They do not ask Mr. Feijóo for explanations for continuing to live in a headquarters paid for with black money.”

09:29 Montero puts his “hand on the fire” for his chief of staff “Who does your cabinet director receive orders from?” asks PP deputy Patricia Rodríguez. Montero responds that he has lowered taxes. I defend the honorability and professionalism of Carlos Moreno and the majority of parliamentary groups in this Chamber. It is a hoax that he has had any kind of benefit from his work. On the contrary, he is a public servant.

09:25 Montero responds to corruption with Government measures Montero repeats Sánchez and turns a deaf ear to questions about corruption: “This Government will continue to be interested in policies that help citizens.”

09:23 Montero responds with the increase in the minimum wage and pensions The vice president, like Sánchez, responds to the PP by taking advantage of the increase in the minimum wage and pensions. “Only the salaries of socialist leaders and their collaborators have increased while the rest became poorer,” says Gamarra, who returns to corruption. He asks why his chief of staff met with Aldama on 4 occasions. “Can you guarantee that Aldama did not receive favors nor did his chief of staff receive any compensation?” “It’s about to burn,” he warns.

09:21 Cuca Gamarra releases poverty data The PP spokesperson responds to Sánchez’s economic data taken from The Economist to contrast them with poverty data from Save the Children. He criticizes the increase in the shopping basket and asks Vice President Montero about the purchasing power of the Spanish people.

09:19 Bildu asks about social shield measures Maite Aizpurua asks for a commitment to maintain the social shield measures. “The predisposition is there,” responds the president, who brings up the good economic data from The Economist about Spain. Aizpurua assures that he will insist on maintaining the social bonus measures.

09:15 Sánchez insists that he will comply with the agreements with Junts Junts insists on its claims and Sánchez assures that “the main problem in Catalonia is access to housing according to the last CEO” and that they are working on it. “The Government is going to comply with its agreements and will reach out to all parliamentary groups.”

09:11 Junts asks Sánchez Miriam Nogueras asks about the commitments with Junts and remembers that “they are not bluffing.” But the president repeats the previous strategy and limits himself to answering the registered question about the political situation, of which he once again highlights social cohesion, etc. “The Government is going to comply with the investiture agreements,” he concludes.

09:08 Sánchez, through the branches The President of the Government turns a deaf ear to Feijóo’s questions and limits himself to criticizing that he never asks him about housing and issues that affect the country.

09:06 Feijóo replica “At least if he doesn’t respond, he’s not lying,” says the PP leader after receiving no response. Enter corruption within the Government. “Mr. Sánchez, there will be at least two defendants at your Christmas table.” He criticizes his management and the lack of confidence of the Spanish people in him.

09:04 The session begins with Feijóo – Sánchez “How much more is it going to cost us for you to continue in the Moncloa palace?” asks Feijóo. Sánchez is governed by the question registered in the Chamber about the Government’s priorities, which ignores the opposition leader and talks about housing and economic growth data.

08:56 Junts registered an NLP on the question of trust On the same Monday, Junts registered a non-legal proposal in which it urges Sánchez to submit to this question of trust, something that only the president can do ‘motu propio’. However, the forecast is that this initiative will not be discussed in the Plenary Session of the Chamber at the earliest until next February. In this context, Nogueras will be able to take advantage of his question to Sánchez about “the political situation in Spain” to demand that he take that step face to face and dare to measure what support he has.

08:51 The Junts trust issue, in person In addition, the Junts spokesperson, Miriam Nogueras, will also address the president, so she will be able to directly formulate the request of her leader, Carles Puigdemont, on the issue of trust, although the PSOE has already ruled out this possibility. According to Puigdemont, Sánchez “is not trustworthy” because he delays the completion of the agreements that he has been reaching with his training during the last twelve months. In this sense, he has denounced that there is “lack of coordination” between what both parties talk about in Switzerland – in the presence of the Salvadoran lawyer Francisco Galindo who acts as a verifier – and what the Government then does.