Budget: government sources, correction in 7 years, Psb returns to the Council of Ministers

The Structural Budget Plan will be presented to the Chambers close to the next Council of Ministers. The Government, in today’s meeting with the unions, stressed that the line will continue to be prudent and responsible, also in consideration of the critical issues that characterize the current transition phase, in which the dialogue with the European Commission continues”. This is what we learn from government sources at the end of the meeting between the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano, with the trade unions, on the structural level of the budget in view of the maneuver.



“The 4 areas of reforms planned are: justice (efficiency and digitalization, shortening of civil proceedings), Public Administration (spending efficiency), business environment (increasing competition and promoting green transition), taxation (compliance and recovery of taxable base)”, the sources add. The PSB “is a new instrument, whose main novelty is the preventive arm and therefore the trajectory, which the Italian Government has chosen to extend to 7 years to make the Plan sustainable”.

The priorities of the Italian Government are: to make some measures sustainable and structural, in line with what has been announced (reduction of the tax wedge for low and medium income workers and reform of the Irpef rates); on healthcare, confirmation of the commitment to keep spending above 1.5% in relation to the GDP forecast on average for the next 7 years; on public employment contracts, the commitment to recover inflation values, or approximately 2% per year.

The aim is to bring the deficit-GDP ratio below 3% by 2026, thus starting the exit from the infringement procedure to which we are subjected: in this context, it is worth remembering the growth rate of average annual expenditure, to 1.5% on average in the period considered, and the correction equal to 0.5% on the structural balance”, it adds. “The burden of the debt must also be highlighted, which has grown due to the various building bonuses and especially the “super bonus 110%”. The Government’s commitment remains that of not contributing to fueling the public debt by unloading the burden onto new generations”.

Budget: Government sources, contribution from companies with extra profits but no tax

“The Government, through Minister Giorgetti, has hoped for a contribution from those who have benefited most from the particularly favorable conditions, excluding the need to think about the so-called ‘taxes on extra profits’”. This is what we learn from government sources at the end of the meeting between the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano with the unions on the structural plan of the Budget in view of the maneuver.

The government is apparently agreeing with the banks on a contribution that would go into the budget. Other resources, sources present at the table always say, would also come from cuts in public spending and tax revenues.

“Unfortunately, the European Commission’s approach is not expansive and Italian requests to consider investment spending differently have not been accepted. Only after the examination by the Chambers will we move on to the budget law”, the sources add.

Budget: Landini, ‘increase revenue with serious tax reform, government does the exact opposite’

“The fundamental issue today is to increase revenue, starting with a serious tax reform. It is the exact opposite of what the government is doing.” This is what the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, said at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the government on the PSB, which was attended by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and representatives of the unions.

“We have also raised a very specific issue – he continued – given that almost nine billion have already come in from Irpef in the first seven months. By the end of the year, other resources will come in, plus we add to this all the resources that have come from VAT, which generally everyone pays. We have explicitly asked that all these resources that come from workers and pensioners return to workers and pensioners, acting in particular on a real increase in health spending. Because health care must be guaranteed to everyone, which is not the case today. This is a first point to which we have not had an answer”.

Budget: Bombers, ‘no action on tax reform’

“We have not heard any interventions from Minister Giorgetti on the fiscal reform”. This was stated by the general secretary of the UIL, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, at the end of the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the government on the PSB, which was attended by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano and the representatives of the unions.

“The European Commission documents that were sent for the choice of the 7-year recovery trajectory – he recalled – point out the fact that the flat tax is not a tool to be used and that above all the amnesties are very dangerous because in this country they would make people think that it is right not to pay taxes. We will see what is written in the budget”.

Budget: Sbarra (Cisl), ’12-13 billion correction from government’

“The government has outlined a prudent and responsible recovery trajectory” with an adjustment “over 7 years with a correction of 0.55% each year” equal to approximately “12/13 billion euros per year”. This was stated by the general secretary of the Cisl Luigi Sbarra at the end of the meeting with the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the undersecretary to the presidency of the council Alfredo Mantovani on the structural budget plan in view of the maneuver.

