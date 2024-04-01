The proposal was presented by Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) to Lula in a meeting; transfer of subsidies to the Treasury will also be studied

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) held a meeting this Monday (April 1, 2024) at Palácio do Planalto to discuss measures to reduce the electricity bill. The conversation brought together the ministers Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Rui Costa (Civil House). Nothing was defined, but possibilities were discussed and will now be analyzed by the ministries.

One of the ideas presented by Silveira was to use resources from oil and gas exploration to reduce sectoral energy expenses. This would be done using part of the transfers to the Treasury made by PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo SA), a state-owned company that sells the portion of oil from pre-salt sharing contracts that is allocated by oil companies to the government.

The minister said in an interview with journalists after the meeting that 3 possibilities were put on the table to reduce energy tariffs. Are they:

use part of the resources from the sale of pre-salt oil and gas that is shared and auctioned by PPSA;

seek to reduce subsidies on the electricity bill by passing part of them to the Treasury;

balance rules of the free energy market (large companies) with the regulated market (distributors’ customers).

Nothing was defined at the meeting. Now, the 3 ministries will focus on analyzing these possibilities. There is no deadline for a measure to be announced, although Planalto is in a hurry.

Amid the decline in his popularity, Lula has called for measures to reduce electricity bills, especially for the poorest, who are the consumers served by local distributors. As shown by the Power360the president and Silveira have already made several statements on the need to correct free energy market rules.

The free market allows large consumers to change their local distributor and negotiate who to buy energy from, being able to obtain discounts of up to 35% on tariffs. For consumers who remain with distributors, prices increase. This is because the free market does not pay for some subsidies or the security costs of the system (such as nuclear, Itaipu and thermal plants). The more people migrate, the fewer payers for these contracts.

“The market opening promoted at the end of 2017 created a very serious distortion, which is that the smallest part of consumers, which is the large industry, pays much less than the majority of consumers, which are regulated consumers. Concerned about this very fundamental policy, which is the tariff issue, we held a first meeting to, together with the Treasury, seek solutions”said Silveira.

The minister stated that it is necessary to equalize the rules between these 2 markets, but did not explain how this would be done. On the other hand, there is the issue of subsidies. According to Silveira, resources from the PPSA and the general budget could be used to remove part of these expenses from the electricity bill.

In the case of PPSA, the state-owned company's next oil auctions should result in around R$120 billion for the government over the next 3 years. This money goes into the Treasury's general cash flow.

Silveira also spoke of the possibility that some of these subsidies that are in the electricity bill will be paid for by the government by removing this expense from the spending ceiling.

“Many distortions have been created in the electricity sector over the last decade. Many subsidies became part of the energy bill in Brazil, impacting regulated consumers. And we seek to sensitize Minister Haddad so that a solution can be given and find a structural solution to this issue”he stated.

MP WILL ADVANCE ELETROBRAS RESOURCES

The ministers' meeting with Lula discussed another measure that could allow a reduction in energy tariffs: the publication of an MP (provisional measure) to advance resources from the Eletrobras and use them to pay off loans that currently weigh on Brazilians' electricity bills.

The MP is already at the Civil House and should be published in the next few days. The government plans to reduce electricity bills by 3.5% this year with the measure. This will be done using resources that Eletrobras has to pay, according to the law that authorized the privatization of the company, to regional funds and to the CDE (Energy Development Account).

Eletrobras' resources will be used to pay off 2 loans contracted by the electricity sector in the financial market in recent years. The payment of both bills is supported by consumers' electricity bills and has been causing an increase in tariffs. Are they:

The Covid account an emergency loan made in 2020 to help energy distributors during the pandemic, when defaults increased;

and the Water Scarcity Account contracted in 2022 due to the low level of hydroelectric reservoirs, which required the contracting of more expensive energy.

The draft MP, obtained by the Power360, establishes that the resources obtained will be used exclusively for early repayment of loans. It is estimated that the savings for consumers, even in 2024, would be in the order of R$7 billion. This equates to a 3.5% drop in fares.