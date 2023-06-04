The change is being discussed at the Permanent Forum of Micro and Small Businesses of the MDIC

Updating the MEI (individual microentrepreneur) billing ceiling is on the radar of the federal government, he said. Raissa Rossiterdirector of the Handicrafts and Individual Microentrepreneur Department at Always (Micro and Small Business and Entrepreneurship Secretariat), in an interview with Power360.

The change is being discussed in the Permanent Forum of Micro and Small Businesses of MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services). The current annual billing ceiling for individual microentrepreneurs is R$81,000. The new value is still being debated.

The theme was already being discussed by the National Congress through a bill that updates the billing ceiling of MEI (Microempreendedor Individual) and other bands of Simples Nacional. The text, which is stopped at the Chamber. The proposal would also allow the hiring of up to 2 employees by the individual micro-entrepreneur.

Already the value of DAS (Documento de Arrecadação do Simples Nacional), monthly MEI tax, should not be updated, says the director. With the new minimum wage, the tax ranges from R$67 to R$72, depending on the activity performed by the micro-entrepreneur. The amount includes taxes such as INSS (paid to Social Security), ISS (to cities) and ICMS (to states).



“Around BRL 60 does not seem to be, in our view, the main element that leads MEI not to pay the DAS. Default is related to the decision-making burden that the MEI has. There are so many micro decisions that the DAS is, in general, one more that is lost in the struggle for survival”said Raissa to the Power360.

The percentage of individual micro-entrepreneurs owing the Federal Revenue for at least 1 month was 50.2% in March 2023. In all, 7.5 million MEIs are indebted. The tax authorities do not inform how much this debt is.

Entrepreneurs in the North and Northeast are the most indebted. Amapá is the State with the highest number of MEIs in debt with the Federal Revenue: 71.6%. Next are Amazonas (69.7%), Pará (63.6%), Roraima (61.5%) and Acre (61.3%).

To reduce the percentage, the government is considering investing in campaigns and improving digital services to send alerts via text message or email about the due date of the DAS bill.

The government team also plans to produce campaigns aimed at formalizing entrepreneurs who are in the informal sector. According to Raissa, one of the barriers to formalization is the lack of information about the transition period for Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

The legislation determines that individual micro-entrepreneurs can receive the Bolsa Família for a maximum of 2 years, from the registration of the MEI. The idea is that the period serves as a transition for these people to be able to establish themselves in the market and no longer need the money from the social program.

“It is clear that, without formalization, the MEI is limited in its ability to sell and supply to a legal entity. He has no way of accessing this world of formal entrepreneurship, where there is a greater chance of increasing sales and revenue”said the executive.

artisan credit

The government is preparing an assisted financing line for artisans. In this type of credit, professionals will receive guidance from technicians on how to invest the money.

The credit line, which is still under construction, should also have lower interest rates and more flexible criteria for proof of income and guarantees.

The government wants to use the Sebrae guarantee fund to implement the measure. “We are making it a requirement that this credit be backed up with technical assistance and guidance. To make it feasible, we need to direct resources from guarantee funds to be able to generate the mobilization of resources in the banks”said Raissa to the Power360.