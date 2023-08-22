Executive analyzes the project already in progress in the Senate to decide whether to modify the text or present a new proposal

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) assesses whether it will make changes to the PL (Bill) 2,159 2021 that simplifies the issuance of environmental licensing or whether a new text will be presented. That’s what the minister said Renan Filho (Transport) this Monday (21.Aug) at Living Wheelfrom the TV Cultura. “There is a project in the Senate and the government is evaluating this project to see what it embraces to see if we are going to use this project or make another one”he stated.