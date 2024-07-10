Planalto is considering increasing the CSLL rate for banks by 1 pp to obtain the necessary resources; the measure should grant up to R$17 billion

The president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) considers asking the STF (Supreme Federal Court) extend the deadline for compensation of the payroll tax relief for the 17 sectors of the economy and municipalities.

To obtain the necessary resources, Planalto is studying increasing the tax rate CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) for banks alone by 1 pp (percentage point), which would result in around R$17 billion. The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), resists the measure.

“The proposal to increase CSLL by 1 pp was what the Treasury and the IRS were able to find. It is a requirement of the Supreme Court. If it is not possible to reach an agreement this week, one possibility is to request an extension of the deadline. In other words, go to the Supreme Court and ask for another 1 or 2 months to find a solution on where to find the money to offset the cost of the tax relief.”said the Government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP).

Currently, banks pay 21% on CSLL, while other financial institutions, such as foreign exchange brokers, insurance companies and capitalization companies, pay 16%. For industrial, commercial and service companies, the rate is 9%.

The minister of the STF Cristiano Zanin gave the government and Congress a 60-day deadline to reach an agreement to compensate for the tax relief, which will be extended. The deadline ends on July 19.

During the search for a solution, Pacheco announced 4 proposals for compensation:

debt equalization;

repatriation of resources;

asset update;

taxation of gambling.

Despite saying that the Treasury accepted the proposals, the agreement did not go ahead. With the deadline tight, Pacheco is not a fan of the measure proposed by the ministry, but he may give in so that the agreement can be signed and, thus, the schedule for gradual re-taxation until 2028 can be met.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the government needs to increase revenue by R$26.3 billion to offset the tax relief. The higher CSLL rate alone would cover more than half of the amount.