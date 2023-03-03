By Leticia Fucuchima

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that the isolated case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, better known as “mad cow” disease, detected in the municipality of Marabá (PA), is atypical.

In a note on Thursday night, the ministry said that the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, immediately communicated the result of the analysis carried out by a reference laboratory of the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA) to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and, immediately began inserting said information into the system for official communication to WHOA and the Chinese authorities.

Once the process is completed, a virtual meeting will be scheduled with the Chinese government to deal with the release of beef exports to the country, informed the Brazilian government.

Because it is an atypical case, that is, it occurred due to natural causes in a single 9-year-old animal and with all the sanitary measures adopted promptly, the folder said that it is immediately adopting the measures, in accordance with the health protocols, to that Brazilian beef exports are reestablished as soon as possible.

The day before, the governments of Thailand, Iran and Jordan temporarily suspended imports of Brazilian beef due to the case of “mad cow disease”.