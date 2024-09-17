Minister Rui Costa stated that there will be even more extraordinary resources after a meeting with governors on Thursday (19.Sep)

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, confirmed this Tuesday (17.Sep.2024) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a Provisional Measure (MP) that releases R$514 million to combat fires in the country. As reported by Poder360the resources are outside the fiscal deficit target according to the decision of the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Flavio Dino.

This authorized, on Sunday (15.Sep), the federal government to open extraordinary credit to control fires and droughts in the Pantanal and the Amazon without compromising the new fiscal framework.

In practice, the Court allowed Lula’s team to send a provisional measure to Congress with this determination. A similar move was made during the height of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

The government’s goal for 2024 is to eliminate the primary deficit in public accounts. In practice, revenues must be equal to expenses. In other words, Dino’s decision helps the economic team achieve the goal even while increasing spending on emergency measures.

With the worsening of the fire situation, Lula called a meeting with the heads of the Three Powers this Tuesday (17.Sep) at 4:30 pm to plan actions regarding the fires that have been spreading across Brazil since August.

Rui Costa’s announcement was made during the meeting. Among the measures announced by the minister are also the restructuring of Civil Defense and Fire Departments in the States.

“Today the president signs a provisional measure for credit, even using the conditions given by Minister Dino’s decision for an extraordinary credit of R$514 million distributed across several areas of the government, primarily in the environmental area of ​​fighting fires… a 2nd action is a restructuring of the Civil Defense and Fire Departments of the States, especially those that are more economically fragile”he declared.

The minister said that there should be more resources to fight the fires, but only after a meeting with governors in Brasília, scheduled for Thursday (19.Sep).

“A new credit must be made based on the diagnosis of the meetings that we will hold in the coming days, among them we will hold a meeting on Thursday, as determined by the president, with the governors who will be here on Thursday. Taking advantage of the governors’ presence, we are already collecting from them what their requests for help are.”he said.

In addition, there will be measures such as a provisional measure that makes criteria more flexible for the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) to release resources from the Amazon Fund for areas affected by the fires.