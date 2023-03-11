The federal government confirmed, at the end of this Friday afternoon (10), the proposed linear salary adjustment of 9% for federal civil servants. The third round of negotiations took place in the afternoon and the progress of the negotiations had already been advanced by the Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate).

In addition to the 9% linear salary for all civil servants starting in May, the government proposes an increase of R$ 200 in food allowance. Thus, the value of the aid would increase from R$ 458.00 to R$ 658.00. According to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, the government’s proposal has an impact on the coffers of R$ 11.2 billion, already foreseen in this year’s budget.

Several entities representing federal civil servants participated in the negotiations, while the government was represented by the Secretary of Personnel Management and Labor Relations of the MGI, Sérgio Mendonça, the respective assistant secretary Meri Lucas, the assistant executive secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Valter Correia, the director of the Labor Relations Department, Edina Maria Rocha Lima, and the deputy director of the Labor Relations Department, José Borges de Carvalho Filho.

After today’s meeting, the president of Fonacate, Rudinei Marques, said that the representatives of the servers went to the limits in their claims. Now, the government’s proposal will be submitted to the workers.

“The government will send us the formalization of this proposal on Monday so that we can take it to our bases, when they will approve or not the government’s proposal. We understand that we did our best, we stretched the rope to the limit. Now, the basis is the decision to approve or not,” said Marques. Fonacate is made up of 36 affiliates and represents over 200,000 public servants.

The negotiating agenda has three moments. The first of them deals with the increase for 2023, starting in May; then, discussions related to the legislation and working conditions of public servants, the so-called non-economic agendas. Finally, the salary increase for 2024 will be discussed, considering that the budget law for next year is still under development.