Polls, Fdi destroys the Democratic Party. But trust in the Meloni government plummets

Confidence declines Melons, but not in his party. The latest surveys carried out by Ixè highlight a phenomenon theorized by many: the end of the “honeymoon” between Meloni government and the Italians.

In fact, while trust in the executive fell by 8 points compared to last year, stopping at 42%, the prime minister’s party Melons it rose, compared to the survey of 19 June, by 0.2%, reaching 30.4%. Clearly separated, therefore, by almost ten points, the Democratic party, which, although growing, does not exceed 20.8%. It also goes up 5 Star Movement, at 17.1%. Instead they are decreasing League That Forza Italia, at 7.4% and 5.9%. The trio instead rises Italian Left and Greens, Action And Italia Viva.

And these data strengthen Meloni’s idea of ​​going to early elections. Scenario, this, theorized by Luigi Bisignani, guest of the sixth edition of Piazza, Affaritaliani.it event. In his speech, the former journalist had raised the hypothesis of a possible return to the polls before the end of the mandate of the Melons. “The prime minister could decide to go to elections immediately,” she declared. And the arguments were related to the political moment. The prime minister, given the internal divisions of the Rightrisks as time passes and in view of European to disperse its current consent and early elections would also allow it to reduce its current allies: the Salvini’s League And Forza Italia by Tajani.

Ixè Institute – Voting intentions 14/9/2023



The agreement between Fratoianni And Bonelli is at 4.4%, the party of Calendar at 3.6%, that of Matteo Renzi at 2.7%. Both parties of Third Pole grow by half a percentage point. Following: For Italy with Comparison to 2%, +Europe at 1.8%, We Moderates and others of the center right at 1.4%, others at 2.5%. The percentage of undecided people is very high: 44.4%. At the coalition level, the centre-right it is at 45.1%. The center-left doesn’t even come remotely close: PD with +Europe And Left Italy and the Greens they are at 27%.

But the situation changes when we talk about trust in political leaders. The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella it is firmly the most loved by Italians: it stands at 79%. Ixé it also includes the former prime minister among the leaders in the field Mario Draghi, fresh from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s assignment to draw up a report on European competitiveness, at 61%. They follow Melons at 43%, With you at 34%, Schlein And Tajani on the 31st, Salvini on the 25th, Calendar on the 24th, Fratoianni to the 21st e Renzi at 16%.

Ixè Institute – Voting intentions 14/9/2023



