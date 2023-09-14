Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/14/2023 – 15:07

The deadline for registering creditors interested in participating in Desenrola Brasil, the federal government’s debt renegotiation program, ended on Tuesday, 12th. The Ministry of Finance reported that the process was completed with the registration of 924 voluntary creditors, which represents 86% of Brazilians’ negative debts of up to R$5,000, made available by credit bureaus.

These debts will be renegotiated in the new phase of Desenrola, which focuses on people who earn up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry, with a guarantee from the National Treasury.

At this stage, the list of creditors is broader, including retailers and public service companies, in addition to the banks that are already participating in phase 2. Operations in this phase will be guaranteed with the amount of R$8 billion from the Operations Guarantee Fund ( FGO).

According to the government, the discount auction should take place at the end of next week. Debts will be organized into batches, such as credit card, retail, electricity, sanitation, and renegotiation proposals with greater discounts will be selected for the program, with access to refinancing by banks with FGO guarantee. Other details about the auction should be released soon.

The Ministry of Finance works with the expectation that renegotiation by the target audience will begin in September. All phases of Desenrola end on December 31st.