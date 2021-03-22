The national government, construction companies and the sector union highlighted the consolidation that is taking place ins levels of activity, employment and industry inputs that reflect positive indicators since August due to the impulse of public and private works.

The construction sector increased 4.4% during January 2021 (last data collected) compared to the previous month, which represents a consecutive increase in activity since August.

In this regard, the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, stated that “construction has been reactivated every month and that has to do with the decision that the national government made to double the budgetary resources for works and housing.”

“There are more than 1,000 works in progress that are hundreds of locations, thousands of jobs and families benefiting. The promises of this government are fulfilled, because that is what each Argentine and Argentine deserve,” said Katopodis, according to Telam.

As for the president of the Argentine Chamber of Construction, Iván Szczech, the data shows that “the cycle is reversing after years of falling activity in the sector and, most importantly, employment is recovering “, highlighting” the boost from private works, but without a doubt, the role of the national State to consolidate growth with works in all provinces. “

Szczech told this agency that “the improvement in the competitiveness of all sectors of the economy is essential” to underpin the growth of construction, and said “very optimistic about the consolidation of this trend based on the record budget on the last years”.

Meanwhile, the secretary general of the Union Obrera de la Construcción, Gerardo Martínez, agreed that “the recovery rates that are being recorded in the sector are encouraging, especially for an industry that had an inertia of constant decline in activity and loss of jobs for several years, aggravated last year by the effect of of the pandemic “.

Along these lines, the union member assured that “in recent months there has been a sustained recovery of jobs”, and in this framework “the political decision of the national government to promote investment in public works is correct and strategic, since that construction multiplies employment and economic activity “.

The expectations of the sector are focused not only on the growth of 4.4% in activity during January, but also on the performance of construction inputs, destined to public and private works, which marked a growth in relation to the same month of the previous year.

These inputs include a 51% increase in the demand for ceramic floors and wall tiles; 44.1% in hollow bricks; 35.8% asphalt; 30.2% round iron and steels; 29.3% manufactured concrete; and 20.1% portland cement, among other highly used products for construction.

With regard to jobs, the statistics of the Employment and Business Dynamics Observatory of the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security (OEDE) and the Institute of Statistics and Registration of the Construction Industry (IERIC) registered an increase between August and December, surpassing April, where the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was observed, and which added to the fall in jobs registered in the sector, starting in the middle of 2019.

