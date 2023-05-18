The Secretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported that the collection efficiency It has made it possible to identify omissions or inconsistencies in compliance with taxpayers’ tax obligations, thanks to the implementation of various programs.

The Treasury highlighted that, thanks to its implementation, at the end of the first quarter of 2023 additional income was achieved for an amount of 61 thousand 331 million pesos, which represents an increase of 23.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Among them are the Obligations Compliance Program, which aims to achieve timely compliance with declarations and payments, as well as the identification of omissions and invite taxpayers to regularize. Thanks to this program, a total of 34 thousand 981 million pesos was collected.

It also highlights the Deep Surveillance Program, which focuses on detecting taxpayers who present atypical variations in the payment of their declarations and promoting the correction of the inconsistencies found. This program allowed the collection of 16 thousand 283 million pesos.

Likewise, a Coercive Collection program has been implemented that promotes the payment of determined debts through persuasive actions and invitations to regularization. Thanks to this program, 10 thousand 67 million pesos were collected.