In a dispute with the coalition partner about the deportation of schoolgirls, the Greens do not vote for a repatriation. That upsets many.

VIENNA taz | Austria’s Greens have once again publicly humiliated themselves. In a special session of the National Council on Thursday afternoon, they voted against their recently violently manifested convictions so as not to endanger the coalition with the conservative ÖVP. The SPÖ had applied to bring back three schoolgirls and one apprentice who had been deported to Georgia and Armenia last week and to redefine the legal framework for humanitarian right to stay.

In the special session convened by the FPÖ, the tensions between the coalition partners culminated, whose positions on migration and aliens law differ widely. The ministers of the ÖVP are responsible for these agendas, and they have repeatedly made it clear that they are not willing to deviate from their position a millimeter. This also includes the deportation of well-integrated people, many of whom are urgently needed as workers.

The reason for the conflict was the deportation of girls born in Austria at the end of January who did not know their parents’ home country. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) had invoked a final decision by the asylum judiciary. Not to be deported would have been an abuse of office, so his argument.

Most lawyers, however, see the negative asylum decision as a permit for deportation, not as a binding mandate. So did Neos MP Stephanie Krisper during the special session: “No law in the world has forced you to be deported!” The Neos also supported the SPÖ’s motion, which the SPÖ, Neos and Greens decided a few days earlier in the Vienna City Hall was. He also calls for the involvement of the federal states and municipalities in decisions about humanitarian right to stay. Where asylum seekers live, different criteria are often taken into account than at the federal level.

Impending collapse of the coalition

Nehammer had particularly angry with the Greens because on the eve of the deportation he had promised to look into the case. At the same time, he had the anti-riot unit WEGA and its dog squadron deployed and carried out the evacuation against the civil resistance of dozens of demonstrators – including members of the Greens.

So you would have been keen to support the FPÖ’s motion of censure against Nehammer for a completely different reason. The actual reason for the special session and motion of no confidence was the police ban on demonstrations against the corona measures last weekend.

On the evening before the plenary session, several Green MPs were ready to support the controversial proposal. Group leader Sigrid Maurer had accused the ÖVP on television of a “course of the cold” and described the deportations as a diversionary maneuver from scandals of the larger ruling party. The media reported that the coalition would collapse.

In an evening meeting on Wednesday, which was also attended by Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, who phoned Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, a uniform line was then decided. The only concession of the ÖVP: A commission will be convened to watch over the observance of children’s rights in disputed asylum cases. Given the politics of the ÖVP, it cannot be expected that this is a first step towards a softening of the asylum and aliens law, which has been gradually tightened over a quarter of a century.

The mood at the special session was correspondingly cool. Not a single member of the Green Cabinet took a seat on the government bench and the MPs refused to applaud the ÖVP speakers. Nevertheless, the FPÖ’s motion of no confidence was rejected by a majority and the SPÖ’s motion did not find a majority.