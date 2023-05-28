Brazil Agencyi

05/27/2023 – 4:06 pm

Different social movements presented public policy proposals. The demands included issues related to the fight against racism, LGBTphobia, indigenous genocide, feminicide and for greater inclusion of people with disabilities and for expanding the rights of rural workers.

One of the representatives of civil society, iyalorixá Joseline Brandão defended the fight against religious racism.

“We defend the creation of a black ancestry program, which deals with the confrontation of racism against the traditional peoples of the terreiro. That considers the depredation, the violence, the misrepresentation of what we consider holy. The Brazilian state must urgently establish measures to protect these communities,” she said.

The second round of plenary sessions began on Thursday (25) in Natal, passed on Friday (26) in Fortaleza and Teresina, before arriving in São Luís. The first round was between May 11th and 13th in Bahia, Alagoas, Paraíba and Pernambuco. After covering the whole country, the plenary sessions will end on July 11th. The federal government’s goal is to allow the population to be involved in decisions about how to invest public resources over the next four years.

The person in charge of the process is the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, headed by Márcio Macedo.

“It was six years without listening to the people. President Lula said that he did not want planning done only by technicians. He wants planning that has the fingerprints of the Brazilian people. May it be the face of our people. And I want to say that, after this participatory process, Brazil will be more generous, without violence and extremism”, said Macedo.

In his homeland, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, reinforced the importance of bringing the federal government closer to the Brazilian population.

“There is a double effectiveness of the participatory budget. On the one hand, you really have a say in where all of our money should go. On the other hand, it is very important because we live and work in Brasilia and, when we install a participatory process, we call the people to govern together and we manage to walk in the right direction. The voices of evil keep talking all the time, they want to divide Brazil. They are extremist, racist voices that defend exploitation. And if we stay in the solitude of Brasília, we cannot listen to the people”, said the minister.

Simone Tebet, Minister of Planning and Budget, stated that, given the limited resources, it is necessary to prioritize social demands.

“How can we spend well the little resource we have, which is the result of the sweat of the work of the Brazilian people? I wrote down what the social movements said today. They want what we also want: job dignity, food security, popular housing, that is, everything that citizens are entitled to”, he said.

"It is a joy to know that women are leading the participatory budget in Brazil. That transversality is present. That we listen to youth, the black movement, indigenous people, people from the countryside and the city, "she added. Today's meeting was at the Convention Center of the Federal University of Maranhão and was hosted by the state governor, Carlos Brandão (PSB).
























