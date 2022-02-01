Cingolani renews the license to the company that dumps waste into the sea

Roberto Cingolani is back in the crosshairs of the critics for a suspicious operation carried out in recent days. The minister of ecological transition – reads Libero – would have renewed the environmental authorization in advance to a well-known multinational, despite its “controversial” activities. But the company in question is not a random one the same one with which the scientist had closed a commercial agreement just ten days before being called to the government, it would therefore be a conflict of interest. The question concerns Leonardo, the state-owned company that includes Cingolani himself among its managers. On February 2, 2021, the scientist signs an agreement with the multinational Solvay for the creation of “a joint research laboratory dedicated to the development of thermoplastic materials and new production processes, essential for the aerospace industry”.

January 20, 2022 – continues Libero – Cingolani renews the integrated environmental authorization just a Solvay, the company with which he had signed the agreement a year earlier. This is the chemical plant of Rosignano Marittimo (Livorno), the Belgian chemical giant accused of producing soda and dumping the residues into the sea. The figures for the past three years are alarming. “He spilled 688 thousand tons of suspended solids And 88.7 tons of heavy metals“. In the previous Hague a whole series of interventions to be carried out, but in the last agreement signed these are disappeared.

READ ALSO

School, dad and tampons change everything again. Quarantine and self-monitoring

M5s, “Count to be discouraged”. “Di Maio must be kicked out”. And the wrath of Grillo for Belloni

Noemi Letizia: “I thought about suicide. Berlusconi was telling me what to say”