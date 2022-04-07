By Gram Slattery and Gabriel Araujo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – After two confusing and drama-filled weeks struggling to find a name for the top job at state-owned Petrobras, Brazil’s government this week turned to technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the decision.

Coelho’s track record indicates that he is not interested in sacrificing Petrobras’ profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to achieve other political goals.

He was chosen on Wednesday, and Petrobras’ preferred shares were up 3% on Thursday morning.

This week, energy consultant Adriano Pires withdrew from the government’s nomination to take charge of Petrobras, shortly after Flamengo’s president, Rodolfo Landim, turned down an appointment to preside over the company’s Board of Directors.

Coelho, whose appointment as CEO needs to be confirmed at a shareholders’ meeting next week, is relatively unknown compared to the two.

But Coelho’s stance on fuel prices should ease investor concerns as President Jair Bolsonaro is under pressure to rein in pump prices ahead of a heated election race in October.

Those views broadly align with oil and gas consultant Pires, who withdrew his name from consideration after allegations of conflicts of interest with longtime clients emerged.

Late last month, Bolsonaro decided to remove current chief executive Joaquim Silva e Luna amid tensions over rising fuel prices.

The government approached Landim and Décio Oddone, CEO of independent oil company Enauta Participações SA, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, although both declined.

Coelho, a longtime researcher at Brazil’s state-owned energy research company, now serves as chairman of the board of Pré-Sal Petróleo SA (PPSA), the company that manages the government’s production interests in the important oil region.

For a year and a half until 2021, he also served as Secretary of Oil, Gas and Biofuels at the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil.

Coelho and PPSA did not immediately respond to requests for an interview.

In an October interview on state television, he defended Petrobras’ current market-friendly policy by pricing its fuel according to global values, saying it was necessary to avoid shortages in the country, which depends on imports.

“We have to have prices on the domestic market related to import prices,” Coelho said at the time.

In another interview that Coelho gave upon receiving an award in mid-2021, he argued for Petrobras to keep its focus on deepwater oil production, by far the company’s most profitable division.

Analysts and investors were excited to see the government settle for a technical name. Still, they cautioned that the risk of political interference remains significant, particularly if oil prices remain high and Brazilian voters suffer at gas stations.

While we expect a positive reaction, Itaú BBA analysts wrote to clients on Wednesday, “we note that the company may continue to face recurring challenges to ensure price convergence towards international parity”.

Fred Nobre, economist and leader of the analysis area at brokerage and wealth manager Warren, highlighted that Coelho is “a very technical picture”.

“I believe that the market has absorbed this nomination well. Now, despite being a technical name, he was a relatively middling manager in the positions he previously held, without any major significant achievement,” he said.

Nobre also said the same about the nominee for the presidency of the board, Marcio Andrade Weber.

“The general view is that neither of the two names has significant achievements in the sector, but given the context and considering that we are close to elections, they are two good names to fill the hole we are living in at the moment.”

Weber is a civil engineer specializing in petroleum engineering at Petrobras, where he joined in 1976 and worked for 16 years.

The analyst stressed that the government needed to have names before the assembly, on the 13th.

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro and Sabrina Valle in Houston)

