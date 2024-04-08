Def, the “one-off” measures and the renewals promised in Brussels. It could cost us 19 billion

The anticipation is growing Deftoday is the decisive day for the presentation of Economics and finance document. The Treasury is seriously considering the possibility of following the path previously used on only two occasions, but in very different circumstances than the current ones. If they are made known, in fact, only trend data of public accounts – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – we would follow in the footsteps of the executive Paolo Gentlemen in April 2018 and Mario Dragons in September 2022. But in those two cases it was about resigning governments, after elections that had completely changed the political picture. In this case, a government firmly in the saddle with three and a half years of life ahead of it. What should catch the eye in the Def announced today in the Council of Ministers is that it resembles — for various aspects — to the update note (Nadef) launched by the same government about six months ago.

The government is expected to publish a today deficit data for this year between 4.3% and 4.8% of the GDP. Not above. The next step – continues Il Corriere – is to understand what a budget figure with unchanged legislation today in Italy really implies. There budget law currently in force for 2024, therefore the deficit figure for this year actually contains some measures than on a legal level they expire after next December. With unchanged legislation, as expressed in the trend data that should be published today by the government, the impact on the deficit a series of “one-off” measures it will disappear starting from 2025. Yet it remains on them political commitment of the government to renewal for 2025. It could cost us up to 19 billion.