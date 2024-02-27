From the editorial team with Agência Brasili From the editorial team with Agência Brasil https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencia-brasil/ 02/27/2024 – 11:36

The federal government decided to change the regulations on private pension plans, with the aim of making this type of investment more attractive for savers.

+Farm: CNSP improves regulation of open supplementary pension plans

The updates were made to the rules of the National Private Insurance Council (CNSP), a body linked to the Ministry of Finance. According to regulators and agents in the private pension industry, the changes could bring more competition to the market and more options for receiving income for investors.

The changes are described in two CNSP resolutions published on February 19th. Number 463/2024 is aimed at the so-called Free Benefit Generating Plan (PGBL); and the other is 464/2024m related to Free Benefit Generating Life (VGBL).

This year, private pension plans celebrate 25 years of creation in the country. The changes were decided after a published consultation carried out in 2022, in a debate process with civil society and sector representatives.

According to the CNSP, private pension plans have around R$1.4 trillion in investments in Brazil. The changes brought about by the resolutions are only valid for new members. The plans already adhered to remain as they are.

What changes with pension plans?

The VGBL and PGBL products are private pension plans with an accumulation feature, that is, there is a period for compounding the investment that, in the future, will be converted into income.

The main difference between the two is in the tax treatment. Income tax is levied when both plans are redeemed. However, in VGBL, IR is only levied on income, while in PGBL the tax is levied on the total amount to be redeemed or received in the form of income.

Another important change imposed by the new resolutions is the determination that established plans, that is, those that provide for contributions from sponsors, establish a clause for automatic participation of participants.

If a person is hired by a company that offers pension plans to employees, for example, they will automatically be included in the plan. Previously, it was necessary for the new employee to express an interest in joining the private plan.

Within a period that will still be regulated by Susep, the worker will be able to decide whether they want to maintain automatic membership or leave the pension plan. Meanwhile, the company will make the contributions normally, without incurring any extra or additional costs for the employee.

“The participant must always receive information and support to make a decision that best suits their reality and needs”, comments the general coordinator of Mass Insurance, Personal and Pension Regulation at Susep, Adriana Hennig.

Another relevant change is in the responsibility that insurers must have with the suitability (term in English that refers to the adjustment between the profile of participants and the type of investment). When a discrepancy is noticed, the company responsible for the plan must alert the saver.

In practice, if an elderly person approaches the time to receive benefits, for example, the insurer must advise the participant on the convenience of reducing the risk of applications.

In short, people who are close to retiring will be advised to have more fixed income than variable income in their pension portfolio.

Decision time

The time to choose how to enjoy the benefits is also new to resolutions 463/2024 and 464/2024.

Previously, the choice took place when the participant joined the plan. This caused situations, for example, where a 20-year-old person had to choose how they would receive the amounts when they turned 65.

With the change, the decision can only be made when the participant is approaching the period of enjoyment of the accumulated resources.

Current interest

Still regarding how to receive the benefit, participants will be able, based on the new rules, to use interest rates that are more consistent with those being charged by the market at the time of disbursement when calculating recurring income. Regardless of whether they are higher or lower than at the time of joining, they will be consistent with the economic situation during the period in which the income was received.

Types of income

Another big change is more freedom for participants to choose how they will receive income. Previously, there was the choice of whether to receive the entire accumulated amount in a single payment, or monthly for a specific period, or for life (all plans are required to offer this option).

Now, the saver will be able to make the choice shortly before fruition and even make a combination of forms. For example, choosing part of the accumulated monthly income for a certain period, and another part for life.

The changes still imply receiving even while you are in the accumulation period. Or even suspend accumulation for a while while you receive income and then start making contributions again. Furthermore, in the case of monthly income, the amount does not need to be linear. It may, for example, be larger at first.

It is important to keep in mind that all options will be calculated based on the amount accumulated by investors. A form of lifetime enjoyment will, of course, have lower monthly values ​​than those stipulated for a period of 5 years.

With the possibility of portability, participants will be able to compare the best conditions for receiving the accumulated amount between insurers, so that, if they find interesting proposals from a competitor, they can migrate part of the accumulated amount and receive income from two insurers at the same time. This can happen even if he has already contracted a form of income with a first insurance company.

Confrontation between companies is a way of opening the private pension market to more competition, which can result in fewer costs and more benefits for plan participants.

Tax loophole

The CNSP resolutions also include a rule to avoid tax loopholes for super rich families, which would distort the purpose of the private pension plan.

With the new rule, an insured person will not be able to keep more than R$5 million in a VGBL plan when he and his family hold more than 75% of the shares in the investment fund linked to the plan.