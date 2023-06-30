Deutsche Wellei

06/29/2023 – 7:59 pm

Compliance will now be assessed on a continuous basis, and no longer according to the calendar year from January to December. The Central Bank also raises the projection for GDP growth this year. As of 2025, the inflation targeting regime will change and will have a longer horizon, announced the Ministers of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and Planning, Simone Tebet.

The adoption of the continuous target system was communicated this Thursday (29/06), during a meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN), which is formed by the two ministers and by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto.

From 2025 onwards, verification of compliance with the annual target will be done continuously, considering the previous period – possibly 24 months – and no longer in the calendar year from January to December, as is done today.

The objective is to give more flexibility to the BC in its inflation control strategy, which has as its main instrument the adjustments in the basic interest rate, the Selic. The continuous target model is used by the vast majority of central banks in the world, and also had the support of Campos Neto.

Currently, when the inflation target is not met, the BC president must send a letter to the Minister of Finance explaining the reasons and possible solutions. This system also ends up putting pressure on the government and the monetary authority to adopt measures to try to meet the target at the end of the year.

Communication should be made more frequently, according to rules that will be defined in a future decree by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

For this year, the target was maintained at 3.25%, with a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points. The agency also maintained the inflation targets for 2024 and 2025 at 3% per year, with the same margin of tolerance. The CMN also announced the inflation target for 2026, which will be 3%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points.

Changing the way in which compliance with the target is calculated reduces, at least for the time being, speculation that the government would raise the annual inflation target, with the aim of making room for a fall in the Selic rate.

The inflation targeting regime has existed since 1999, with the CMN approving, each year, targets for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the following years.

According to Haddad, the new regime on the inflation target will only be valid from 2025 onwards because that will be when Campos Neto’s mandate ends. For the minister, the new model will allow for faster convergence of monetary (definition of interest rates) and fiscal (control of public spending) policies.

He also said he expects the BC to reduce interest rates at the next Copom meeting. “Because of everything that is happening, as of August we are in a position to have a consistent cut in interest rates. Indicators are showing convergence. We have reason to be concerned about the slowdown [da economia]. We want to guarantee society a better 2024 than 2023. Practicing interest rates around 9% per year is something that should be reviewed by society, in light of the indicators”, he said.

BC raises projection of GDP growth

Also this Thursday, the BC announced that it had raised its projection for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth this year, from 1.2% to 2%.

The decision was presented in the Inflation Report. According to the BC, “economic activity showed strong growth in the first quarter (1.9%), greatly exceeding expectations. The result mainly reflected the performance of the agricultural sector”.

However, the BC stated that there are still factors that indicate economic slowdown throughout the year, under the influence of the slowdown in global growth and the cumulative impacts of domestic monetary policy. [alta da Selic]”, warned the municipality. “The evolution of domestic demand and supply components that are more sensitive to the economic cycle reinforces the assessment of a cooling down of economic activity.” In 2022, Brazil’s GDP grew by 2.9%.

