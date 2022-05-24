Adriana Gomes Rêgo leaves the presidency, where she was since 2018

The federal government changed this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) the command of the carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals). It is the last administrative instance for the tax payer to defend himself against charges from the IRS.

Adriana Gomes Rêgo leaves the presidency. She has been in the position since 2018. The replacement will be tax auditor Carlos Henrique de Oliveira.

The appointment was signed by Ciro Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House. Here’s the intact (50 KB).