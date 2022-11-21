The municipal councils of Anzio and Nettuno dissolved. This was decided by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. “In consideration of the established forms of interference by organized crime – reads the note from the CDM -, which compromise the free determination and impartiality of the administration, as well as the good performance and functioning of the services, has resolved, in accordance of article 143 of legislative decree 18 August 2000, n. 267, the dissolution of the municipal councils of Cosoleto (RC) and Anzio (RM) and the assignment of the management of the entities to specially appointed extraordinary commissions, for a period of eighteen months “.

Furthermore, the Council of Ministers, “in consideration of the serious influences on the part of organized crime, has approved the assignment to an extraordinary commission, for eighteen months, of the management of the Municipality of Nettuno (RM), whose Municipal Council has already dissolved, by decree of the President of the Republic of 30 June 2022, as it did not approve the management report referring to the 2021 financial year”.