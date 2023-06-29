Sabino Cassese alternates a few benevolent pats with many caresses, why? What is behind the attack on the government

Sabino Cassese (87 years old) is what is called a grand commis of the Republic. Jurist, he was minister for the public function in Ciampi government and judge of the Constitutional Court, as well as university professor. But Cassese is also a columnist for Corriere della Sera and the other day he wrote one particularly hostile to the current government entitled “The multiplication of laws, offices and personnel”.

The professor writes: “On June 22, law 74 came into force, of conversion of the decree-law for the «strengthening of the administrative capacity of public administrations». There are 30 articles for a total of 74 pages. On the same day, the Council of Ministers approved decree-law 75, of 44 articles, for 49 pages, with the same object as the previous decree-law”.

