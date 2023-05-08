By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Companies with management problems in the distribution of electricity cannot be admitted in concession renewal processes, said this Monday the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, citing Light.

While the renewal model for energy distribution concessions is still under discussion, a number of concessionaires have contracts expiring between 2025 and 2030. Light’s is expected to expire in mid-2026.

To participate in the process, said the minister, companies cannot present technical or economic conditions that put the quality of public services at risk.

“We cannot admit that companies that do not have efficient management continue to participate in renewal processes or that they exclusively seek the solution of these processes in the corridors of Aneel and the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and Light is an example of this”, said Silveira .

“Despite the specific problems that we recognized in Rio de Janeiro regarding losses (due to energy theft), Light has not been presenting the Ministry of Mines and Energy with adequate answers regarding its administrative efficiency.”

Sought to comment on the minister’s statements, Light did not immediately respond.

Responsible for energy distribution in more than 30 municipalities in Rio de Janeiro, Light is facing a serious financial imbalance, having obtained an injunction in court to temporarily suspend financial obligations of around 11.1 billion reais.

The minister again defended that the concession renewal model does not bring “onerosity”. “That is, a granting fee is not charged for these renewals, but rather the expansion of the quality of the volume of investments and the quality of services provided by the distributors is charged”, he said.

Silveira also stressed that social counterparts will also be sought in these renovations.

(By Marta Nogueira)