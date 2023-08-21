The government has calculated it and has come to the conclusion that the electric car will be unaffordable for the ordinary Dutchman for years to come.

It just seemed so beautiful. Having a new electric car in front of the door and making kilometers nice and cheap because the price of electricity is cheap. Well, it may have been a little less expensive, but it didn’t last long. Electric cars are on average hundreds of euros per year more expensive than petrol cars. Now, but also in the coming years. So such a petrol car is not that bad after all!

Electric car priceless

The officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management have taken out the calculator and have looked at the total costs in terms of car ownership. They have included the purchase value of the car, the refueling or charging costs at 15,000 kilometers per year, the trade-in value after four years and, of course, the insurance and taxes.

And guess what? The electric car is more expensive than the petrol car and that will not change for the time being. The cars in the middle segment in particular are more expensive than the equivalent that chugs on fuel. That is a problem, because most Dutch people buy those cars. Because it is so outrageously expensive, people are less likely to buy them and the greening of the vehicle fleet is delayed.

Cabinet policy

This is largely due to the policy of our government. Of course car manufacturers and energy suppliers, for example, influence the price, but the government is really the bogeyman. Electric driving is still being promoted here and there (read: subsidy), but the regulations for this are declining. Add to this the fact that you will soon have to pay road tax for your electric box and you will be even more expensive. Because, we all know that electric cars are quite heavy due to the batteries. And yes, the road tax is mainly calculated according to the weight of the car. This tax will cost you an average of 200 to 500 euros per year, we read in the documents from the ministry itself.

The electric variant of a Volkswagen Polo, for example, is about 79 euros more expensive per month. Seems not too bad, but that is 948 euros per year. You can also do many other fun things with that money. Or are you talking about the environment? Because it all has to be cleaner and quieter from our smart government yourself price electric cars even more out of the market.

Photo: yellow Tesla Model 3 in a parking garage, spotted by @bart

This article Government calculates: electric car priceless for years to come appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Government #calculates #electric #car #unaffordable #years