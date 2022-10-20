





The Federal Audit Court (TCU) is investigating fraud in two federal government bids for the purchase of up to 2.2 million basic food baskets. Report of the Court, obtained by the Estadão, points out “strong indications” that one of the winning companies is in the name of “oranges”. The trading sessions were organized by the Ministry of Citizenship between 2021 and 2022.

The ministry was willing to spend up to BRL 290.2 million to purchase food, such as rice, beans, oil, pasta, flour, powdered milk, sugar and cornmeal, to serve poor families across the country. Most of the bids were won by A Popular Cestas Básicas de Alimentos Eireli, from Contagem (MG), which won 11 lots worth up to R$216 million.

According to the TCU audit, the company is in the name of an “orange”, beneficiary of Emergency Aid, and is part of a group controlled by Carlos Murilo Pessoa Gonçalves Moreira and Paulo Sergio Pessoa Moreira. The report states that the two mining businessmen used “relatives and people interposed with the probable purpose of concealing their assets”.

In a report delivered to the deputy minister of the TCU, Weder de Oliveira, the Secretariat for External Control of Logistics Acquisitions (Selog) asked the Ministry of Citizenship to point out the control mechanisms adopted by the ministry to “ensure that the delivery of basic food is being effectively carried out, mainly due to the current election year”. The minister agreed to the request in an order of 21 September. The government has not yet explained itself.

The distribution of basic food baskets is part of an action by the ministry against food and nutritional insecurity. The amount authorized by the Pasta for the purchase of food this year is R$ 116 million. Of the total, R$ 79 million are for Popular. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) show that 60 million Brazilians suffer from food insecurity.

SUPER BASKET

TCU technicians identified that, in February of this year, another company supposedly commanded by the Moreira brothers delivered the food to the Ministry of Citizenship, instead of Popular. The audit accounted for 40,675 basic food baskets worth R$ 4.9 million, acquired in last year’s trading session.

Goods sold to the Ministry of Citizenship by A Popular Cestas Básicas de Alimentos Ltda. were delivered by the carrier Super Basic Food Basket Eireli. According to the TCU, this carrier is prevented from bidding and contracting with the federal public administration because of a sanction after not having performed a contract. The auction of the Ministry of Citizenship was made in February 2021, two months after Super Basket was banned from participating in bidding and contracting with the Union. The then minister João Roma had just taken over the portfolio. A second trading session was held in May of this year by the current minister, Ronaldo Bento.

ATTEMPT

“The evidence obtained indicates that the participation of A Popular Cestas Básicas de Alimentos Ltda. in the event, the objective was to possibly evade the sanction applied to the company Super Cesta”, states the report. “The contract signed by the first company (Popular) would, in fact, be, at least partially, executed by the second (Super Basic Basket), which did not even participate in the event, as it could not, due to the penalty suffered. This finding implies possible fraud in the bidding.”

The Ministry of Citizenship bids aimed to create price registration minutes. In this modality, companies agree to sell a predetermined amount of products for a previously adjusted amount. Organs can purchase as many products as they wish and are not required to purchase the entire list bid. The minutes registered by the ministry last year were closed. This year’s is open.

SEIZURE

Part of the irregularities pointed out by the court’s auditors originated in an apprehension by the Secretary of Finance of Paraíba. On February 21, inspectors from the ministry intercepted a cart with basic food baskets in Campina Grande, in the interior of the state. The cargo was accompanied by an invoice in the amount of R$ 233 thousand, issued by Popular and had Hudson Rafael Rocha, beneficiary of emergency aid, as recipient.

The Treasury Department identified that the document found on the cart was linked to a group of other invoices worth R$ 11 million, all issued by Popular and intended for the beneficiary of emergency aid.

Inspectors from the Paraíba secretariat were at the address where the baskets would be delivered, in Campina Grande, and “were prevented from entering” the place. Two days after the seizure, on February 23, the state ministry received a call from Rachel Alves Pereira de Mello, a civil servant at the Ministry of Citizenship. The employee informed that Popular had won the bid and would be responsible for the distribution.

When contacted, the Ministry of Citizenship did not respond. The businessman Paulo Moreira said he knew the Super Basket and that he does not own the company Popular. Hudson Rafael could not be located.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.







