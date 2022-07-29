The dinner at the National Palace was the waste of an excellent opportunity to involve the business community in a strategy for the reactivation of the regional economy. But after what happened, those summoned will shy away from any new call to work in coordination with the Government. Something broke with this event.

Summoning businessmen to force them to buy tickets for the raffle of macro lots in Playa Espiritu, is just an indicator of the loss of horizons on the part of the Government. There are much more important issues in which the private sector can participate to face the difficult economic and social situation that prevails, both in Sinaloa and in the rest of the country.

Sinaloa has pressing problems. The economy is not growing, there are not enough jobs, public and private investment are not boosting regional productive activity, and social welfare indicators are continually deteriorating. In circumstances as difficult as the current one, coordination between the Government and businessmen is essential. But it is not being valued in this way.

Why not summon them to make an effort to reactivate the economy? Why not make concrete commitments to create jobs? Why not invite them to improve education and health? No. The only great idea was to treat them to tamales for dinner and commit them to buy tickets for the raffle on September 15th.

The times demand from the Government greater responsibility, initiative and creativity. The rulers have to use all their political capacity to promote the transformation that society demands. But when a strong government does not translate into initiative and creativity, then decisions are made that erode social cohesion and inhibit business participation.

And that happens when it is essential to recover the capacity of politics to reach agreements that allow strengthening the Government’s action. The prevailing economic deterioration and social inequality require more efficient and short-term results. It is time for the intended transformation to yield the expected results.

There is a lack of a legislative agenda that is useful to reactivate the regional economy and that really promotes productive activity. New strategic multiplier projects for public and private investment must be defined. It is necessary to give greater impetus and dynamism to the internal market, to the creation of jobs with better salaries.

In Sinaloa, a true alliance between the government and businessmen is urgently needed. An alliance that makes transformation viable. Bad decisions, or actions without impact, make good results get further away every day. Let us remember that politics is not only to win elections. You have to know how to use it to achieve consensus, agreements and to unify society in a project for the future.