“Brasilia Declaration” will sign democratic commitments on the environment, security, cyber defense and other issues

Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira will host this week (July 25-29) the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas, in Brasília. He and his counterparts in 10 countries will sign a document on July 28 reaffirming their commitment to the OAS (Organization of American States) Charter. read here the full draft of the “Brasilia Declaration” (1 MB).

The letter points out democratic values ​​and principles and declares a commitment to the promotion of peace, concern with migratory flows, with the preservation of the environment, with the discussion in the area of ​​cyber defense and cyberspace, with the containment of the covid-19 pandemic, with the recognition of the role of women in defense and security, among other matters.

In a note, the ministry says that the meeting will be an opportunity to “to sign negotiations and business aimed at promoting and developing the national Defense Industrial Base, in addition to providing a stage for current discussions on Defense and Security”.

Next Wednesday, Nogueira will meet his peers in bilateral meetings with 10 countries: Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, USA, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Suriname and Uruguay.

Some of these nations have already expressed interest in acquiring the KC 390 and Super Tucano aircraft and the Guarani armored vehicle, produced in Brazil.

The Conference of Ministers of State of the Americas is the largest meeting in the Western Hemisphere related to the theme of Defense and Security. Every 2 years, the host country is rotated among the 34 nations that make up the forum. Brazil is the host country for the 2021-2022 biennium.

electronic voting machines

The Defense Minister is a central character in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in an attempt to implement changes in the electoral process. In summary, the Ministry of Defense, through Nogueira, asked the TSE to approve 3 suggestions from the Armed Forces:

implement, still for the 2022 election, the Public Security Test (TPS) in the UE2020 polls and not only in the older devices;

make the inspection and auditing by inspection entities effective at all stages of the process; and

carry out the integrity test in the polling station, in the manner already adopted with a paper ballot, and not in the TRE with a substitute ballot.

The Court responded to each item:

Model UE2020 urns

“The TSE signed an agreement with the USP to test the new polls, including the repetition of all tests already carried out on polls in all previous editions of the Public Test of Security of the Electronic Voting System (TPS)”.

Audit

“On the greater participation of inspection entities in the audit process, the Presidency of the TSE formalized an administrative process to coordinate inspection efforts. To this end, it has already contacted the inspection entities that wish to do this work and has scheduled a technical meeting for August 1st”.

integrity test

“Regarding the Integrity Test, which takes place on election day, the verification is part of the electronic system audit calendar, being regulated by a specific rule, which must be strictly complied with by Electoral Justice technicians and logistical support staff. For this year’s election, it is important to note that the TSE has multiplied by six the number of ballot boxes that will be evaluated during the test.”

In the evaluation of members of the Armed Forces, the TSE’s answers are incomplete. O Power 360 found that: