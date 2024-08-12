Household savings increase (+7%)

The savings of Italians is in transformation, with a nominal increase of 25.6% since 2018, which drops to 7.1% if adjusted for the purchasing power current. According to the data of the Bank of Italyelaborated by The Sun 24 Hoursin the past six years savings invested in government bonds have grown by 20% at constant prices, while bank deposits have seen a decrease of 2%.

The situation varies significantly among the 103 provinces monitored, excluding Sardinia due to the lack of comparable data: in 68 provinces, current accounts decreased compared to 2018, considering inflation. For example, Alexandria, Rimini And Macerata recorded drops of 10.2%, 11% and 14.4% respectively.

Even though there is more money overall than there were six years ago, the ways of saving are changing. With the end of the effect of the lockdowns during the pandemicwhich had boosted liquidity, bank deposits fell by 2.5% from April 2023 to April 2024, as rising interest rates made other types of investments more attractive. The figures in securities in custody rose to 925 billion euros at the end of the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 218.5 billion compared to March 2022 (+22.7%).

From 2022, the total of bank deposits fell by 59 billion euros, from 1,173 billion to 1,114 billion, due to the increase in the cost of living and interest rates on loans. The value of money in bank deposits, adjusted for inflation, shows a loss of purchasing power.

Some provinces, such as Bolzano, Brescia And Sondriohave seen a significant increase in overall wealth, exceeding the national average trend. In contrast, other provinces such as Crotone, Messina and Caltanissetta show relative impoverishment.

The geography of current accounts per capita remains stable, reflecting the historical gap between Northern and Southern Italy. Bolzano And Milan have an average of 29,100 and 26,400 euros in current accounts per capita respectively, while Croton And Trapani have 9,100 and 19,200 euros. This gap has increased since 2018, demonstrating an escalation of inequalities in the distribution of private wealth.