DThe rise in yields on Italian government bonds is apparently also a concern for the European Central Bank (ECB). On the sidelines of the fall meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech, Morocco, Irish ECB Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf emphasized that the ECB has the means to contain any problems if the worst comes to the worst.

Greece’s central bank chief Giannis Stournaras replied: “The situation in Italy does not give rise to particular concern at the moment – provided that the Italian government consults with the European Commission and assures investors that they continue to adhere to the existing agreement with the European Commission on the budget deficit becomes.”

The yield on Italian government bonds with a ten-year term had recently risen to a good 5 percent at times. In particular, the difference to the yield on the federal bond, the “spread”, had widened. For the first time in a long time it was more than 2 percentage points.

Italian government policy

On some recent days, the yields of practically all other European government bonds had fallen – only those of Italy had risen. However, the returns are still nowhere near as high as they were during the euro crisis.

The background is a possible conflict between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government and the EU Commission over increasing the budget targets.

“For Italy, it is both about the market’s assessment of the risk of extreme scenarios in Italian politics, as well as a relative assessment of Italy compared to other countries,” Makhlouf said. “This is something that we, the ECB, will be very focused on.”







ECB is ready with the TPI program

Before the interest rate turnaround, the ECB had certainly feared that with rising key interest rates and the end of bond purchases, the yields on southern European government bonds could temporarily go through the roof. In July last year, the ECB Council, also in response to a temporary increase in Italian yields, launched a special program that is to be used if the yields of individual euro government bonds rise too suddenly or move too far away from the federal bond.

Last year, the “spread” between German and Italian bonds rose to 2.4 percentage points following the announcement of higher key interest rates. This triggered an emergency meeting of the ECB because it raised fears of a new euro crisis. During the euro crisis around a decade ago, however, this yield gap was at times a good 5 percentage points.

The TPI (“Transmission Protection Instrument”) program launched last year makes it possible to purchase bonds again in such a case – but has never been used yet.

The ECB argues that if the yields of individual government bonds from euro countries rose too quickly or moved too far away from the yield on federal bonds, “fragmentation” could occur, i.e. the euro area would split up. And that in turn could prevent “transmission”, i.e. the transfer of monetary policy steps to all euro countries, from working.

However, ECB President Christine Lagarde described reinvestments in the PEPP (“Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program”) as the “first line of defense” in such cases. Unlike the older bond purchase program APP (“Asset Purchase Program”), under which it no longer purchases any additional bonds, the ECB has not yet stopped reinvesting expiring bonds in the Corona crisis program PEPP.







There, the central bank has the opportunity to purchase more bonds from individual euro countries if it finds their yield development worrying.