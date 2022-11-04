BTP returns are flying

Since the beginning of the year, the yield on 10-year BTPs has increased by 245%. On January 4 of this year – a century seems to have passed – the multi-year coupon yielded 1.2% per year. Today it offers 4.35, after flirting with 5% immediately after the election. So what happens? It happens that the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England have launched a series of hikes in the cost of money to cope with galloping inflation. Are we at record highs when it comes to returns? Not even by idea. During the sovereign debt crisis of the Mexico, in the early 1990s, the weighted average return on BTPs was 13.1%.

The discount rate applied by the Bank of Italy (and today by the ECB) was, in 1991, of 11.5% and reached 15% on 4 September 1992, a month after the famous forced withdrawal of current accounts by the Amato government. Today this rate is 2% and will likely be revised upwards. What does this all mean? That the banks will find themselves paying a higher price to “buy” the ECB’s money and therefore will pass these increases on mortgages and loans. The former see the fixed rate now steadily increasing above 3% and the average increase in variables above € 30 per month (just under 400 euros per year). Loans are also starting to rise and it is to be believed that in the coming months there will be a tightening of the conditions for accessing loans, what in jargon is called credit crunch.

Where is the good news? The first is that the banking system is much more robust than what happened even in 2008, when – following the financial crisis – there was a real tsunami that reached its peak in 2011. In August 2022, non-performing loans, according to the‘Abi, accounted for 0.92% of the totalagainst the 4.89% as of November 2015. A solid banking system means less risk of further turmoil.

The second good news is that the forced cooling of the economy necessarily leads to a slowdown in the price race and a drastic drop in energy costs. Translated: at a time when a large part of the Italian population sees contracting its purchasing power (but not employment, at least for now) a drop in the rise in prices means stopping the erosion of a “hidden tax” which today has eaten more than 10% of Italian salaries.

There is nothing fascinating about an economic crisis, God forbid. So much so that Fabio Panetta and Mario Centeno warned against a too rapid increase in interest rates. But the latest statements by the chairman of the Fed, Jerome Powell, demonstrates how the time for maxi-increases has already come to an end. And Christine Lagarde stated that the ECB will not chase the Federal Reserve in the rate hike. “We will have to raise rates – he said today November 4 – to levels that will allow us to achieve our target of medium-term inflation of the 2%. The final goal of the interest rate path is clear, but we have not yet reached it. Inflation in the euro area is far too high and for the first time reached a double-digit value in October – he remarked -. The combination of the shocks we are facing, war, energy, disruption of chains of supply, reallocation of demand, implies that inflation will probably remain above of our goal for a certain period“.

We have to wait, Eduardo would have said, for it to pass ‘a nuttata. There is nothing else to do, in a historical moment in which the risk of a “perfect storm” seems to have been averted for now. But there is not too much to joke about.



Subscribe to the newsletter

