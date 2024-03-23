Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 7:35

The Ministry of Planning announced this Friday, the 22nd, a block of R$2.9 billion in the Budget, with the aim of avoiding an overrun in the expenditure limit of the new fiscal framework. The value, reported in the first bimonthly assessment of government revenues and expenses in 2024, represents just 1.42% of the Executive's total discretionary expenses for the year.

The projection for the primary result (balance between income and expenses, not counting debt interest) was within the range of the zero deficit target, which was reaffirmed by the economic team. The government projected a negative balance of R$9.3 billion, equivalent to 0.1% of GDP – compared to the estimated surplus of R$9.1 billion contained in the Budget project. The result, however, remains within the framework's tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage points of GDP (plus or minus) – which allows for a deficit of up to R$28.8 billion.

During the presentation of the numbers, the Budget Secretary, Paulo Bijos, stated that the current projection of the primary result is a sign that “public accounts are under control”, but that this “does not mean a comfortable situation”. “On the contrary: this situation brings the respective yellow signal that it is essential that we continue with great attention to maintain the trajectory within the accepted fluctuation range”, he stated. “It means that we need to be attentive in reviewing and controlling spending, which involves all Powers.”

The zero deficit target created a split within the government, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and members of the so-called political wing defending a review of the number and an increase in spending. On the other hand, there is the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for whom maintaining the target would represent an important signal that the government will strive to balance its books.

In the financial market, the expectation is still for a review of the target, probably in the second half of the year. “We no longer have an imposing fiscal rule: we have regressed to the pre-2000 period, when the LRF (Fiscal Responsibility Law) was published”, stated the founding partner of Oriz Partners, Carlos Kawall. Former Secretary of the Treasury, he says that, without a relevant block on expenses at the beginning of the year, the government will have no space to respond to possible frustrations on the revenue side.

For the chief economist at MB Associados, Sergio Vale, the report's numbers are more realistic than the government's latest assessments, with the recognition that there will be a primary deficit in 2024. It remains to be seen, however, whether this sense of realism will continue if revenue frustration occurs, he added, projecting a deficit of 0.6% of GDP.

“Increasing uncertainty will grow in relation to next year, because we will not have the atypical gains in revenue that we will see in 2024 and which will be an election year, that is, with pressure on the government to increase spending”, he said.

Haddad, who had an agenda in São Paulo yesterday, considered the result of the bimonthly report to be “good” and said again that the government is making an effort at dialogue between the three Powers with the aim of balancing public accounts, which would be resulting in mitigation of fiscal risks.

Pension

The forecast for Social Security disbursements, the government's main expense, increased from R$908.7 billion to R$914.2 billion in this first bimonthly report. Public accounts experts warn, however, that these items remain underestimated and will need to be reviewed again in the next reevaluations.

Mandatory spending is pressured by social security benefits, and the freezing of resources in the Budget was only greater due to revisions to the INSS, which, according to government projections, should generate savings of around R$10 billion (more information on page B2).

In relation to the revenue measures approved by Congress in 2023, the government practically maintained the revenue projection for that year (from R$167.6 billion to R$168.3 billion), but with important changes in its composition – including two items being reset to zero, in the case of the change in the taxation of Interest on Equity.

Uncertainties

Despite the bimonthly result within the target band, there are still a series of uncertainties on the public accounts front, which will knock on the government's door in the coming months.

The main uncertainty is the provisional measure that extinguishes the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector (Perse). The text also cancels social security benefits for municipalities and limits tax compensation for companies. In other words, three actions that, while in force, allow the government to predict more significant revenues this year.

The problem is that the MP was born surrounded by controversy, being published at the lights out of 2023, without Congress's attention. Its survival, therefore, should be short, just enough for fiscal relief in this first report, since the government will send bills on these topics to Congress.

Proof of this is that the government has already had to back down on the payroll tax increase for 17 sectors of the economy, which was also foreseen in the same MP, but was canceled due to pressure from parliamentarians and businesspeople – and will now be re-discussed via bill.

The list of uncertainties is still made up of President Lula's veto of R$5.6 billion in committee amendments, the target of fierce criticism from parliamentarians. (MARIANNA GUALTER and CÍCERO COTRIM COLLABORATED)

