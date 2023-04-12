People who are from “one-person families” may have given false information to gain the benefit

The Ministry of Social Development and Fight against Hunger blocked Bolsa Família for 1.2 million people who reported living alone and are in the group of records that are considered suspicious by the folder. Beneficiaries will have 60 days to re-register the information and prove that they meet the necessary requirements to access the aid.

The blocks have been made via the Cadastro Único application and by SMS on the cell phone. Within 2 months, those who do not prove that they live alone may have their benefit permanently suspended. After regularizing the registration, proving that she meets the Bolsa Família requirements and that she lives alone, the benefit is paid again. The person will even receive the blocked installments.

The Minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger, Wellington Dias, said that the person who really lives alone can and should remain as a single person. He stated that the objective is not to penalize anyone, but to correct distortions verified in the last year, when there was a sharp curve of sole proprietorships.

“If the person meets the Bolsa Família requirements and proves that he lives alone, the benefit will be paid again, including blocked installments. Therefore, the citizen checks the information, returns to the regular payroll of the program and receives the installments referring to the months in which he was not paid”, declared Diaz.

Another 125,000 registrations will be canceled because they no longer meet the requirements to receive Bolsa Família, or have stopped withdrawing the amount more than 6 months ago.

The person who lives with the family and registered as a “one person” does not need to go to the service center to regularize the registration. Simply request cancellation in the Cadastro Único application.

Dias told the newspaper The globe that the government will review 6 million registrations of people who are now entitled to pre-election and electoral assistance – from May to October.

O Power360 showed this Wednesday (April 12, 2023) that the number of Bolsa Família beneficiaries is greater than the number of employees with a formal contract in 13 of the 27 Federation Units. In 2022, it surpassed by 12.