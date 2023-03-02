Government, the last minute amendment and the fury of Pd and M5s

Clash Between majority And opposition for the attempt of right to slip in at the last minute a amendment in the text of the electoral law to abolish i ballots in city. The blitz fails but the controversy breaks out. The idea by now – we read in Repubblica – the center-right has it clear in their heads, now we just need to understand as and when getting there: or remove the ballots from the administrative elections also for i Common with more than 15 thousand inhabitants if a candidate reaches 40 percent in the first round. Yesterday at Senatewith Lega and FI leading the operation, the coalition has attempted blitz (“We’re doing a coup, it’s not going like this», confessed the Undersecretary of the Interior of FdI, Wanda Ferro, speaking on the phone outside the courtroom). That is, inserting the amendment with the new and revolutionary rule at the last minute into a text that had instead been agreed even with the oppositions.

THE parliamentary groups – continues Repubblica – they had decided, by mutual agreement, to adopt the emergency procedure which allowed the exam directly in the classroom. And precisely the final change, which in fact would have twisted the electoral system for Municipalities, it was not foreseen. Hence the uprising of the opposition and the turnaround of the coalition. “We don’t share the credit, but even more so shameful And without any modesty is the method”, says the leader of the 5 Star group in the Senate Barbara Floridia. “We have seen everything in the history of the Republic, but one electoral law never modified by amendment “, commented the PD Dario Parrini in amazement. However the appointment with the amendment of the electoral law is only postponed at the next useful opportunity.

