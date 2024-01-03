Colombia lost the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games, which were assigned to Barranquilla due to failure to make the first payment on December 31, 2023.

Given this, the minister Astrid Rodriguez issued a statement announcing the 'surprise' of the Government by the decision of Panama Sports.

Furthermore, the portfolio manager explained that this was not what was agreed with Panam Sports when Colombia was chosen to host the Pan American Games.

“We acknowledge the resources that we have disbursed to Panam Sports for the Pan American and Parapan American Games. The Government of Colombia has reaffirmed on multiple occasions its genuine commitment to holding the 2027 Pan American and Parapan American Games.”

“In conversation with Neven Llic, president of Panam Sports, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez, reached an agreement to make the total payment of use 8,000,000 during the month of January 2024, while there was a difficulty in doing so during the term 2023”.

“Surprisingly, Panam Sports sends a letter to the president of the Colombian Olympic Committee expressing the unilateral decision and, contrary to what was agreed with this Ministry, to terminate the contract and cancel the holding of the Pan American Games in Barranquilla.”

“It is necessary to point out that this administration, within the framework of what is contemplated in the contract whose objective is to allocate Barranquilla as the host city for the organization of the XX Pan American and Parapan American Games in 2027, continued the procedures to appropriate the resources for to the quotas for granting media rights, sales of official products, and sponsorships, as required.”

“The commitment of the National Government to comply with what was agreed and thus be able to ensure the holding of the Pan American and Parapan American Games is reflected in Law 2342 of December 15, 2023, by which the budget of income and resources of capital and appropriations law for the fiscal period from January 19 to December 31, 2024″, in which specific resources were assigned for the Caribbean region, within which those of this sporting commitment are contemplated.

After reading the statement, Minister Astrid Rodríguez responded to the questions: “We had two payments to make, one in December 2023 and the other in January 2024. The one in December, as I told the president of Panama and to the Colombian Olympic Committee, We had a problem with the money they gave us to allocate all the payments we had to make. That was not enough for us and we had two options: leave the payment that we had in December, that we had the money, in accounts payable, but the state said that they would possibly pay them in March, the other option was to leave it with the January 2024 budget and do it in January 2024.”

“I told president Neven Ilic that I have the money in January to do it faster and be able to comply, I told him that I could corroborate. But, the executive committee (of Panam Sports) said that we would lose the headquarters in Barranquilla 2027. On several occasions we told We have met with Panam Sports to show our strength.”

“This contract comes from 2021, that year a payment is made. In 2022 a payment is not made. In 2023 we resumed conversations to show our desire to look at how to continue with the headquarters and we are committed to paying the 2022 payment in December. But due to cash flow we couldn't do it, that's why we decided to do it in January (the 8 million dollars).

“We were able to make the payment, but the disbursement would not arrive as quickly as we wanted, that's why the decision to pay in January to pay all the money, that's what I told him (Neven Ilic).

“We have the desire and will to continue so that Barranquilla hosts the Pan American Games.”

