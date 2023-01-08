Berlusconi also furious over the Meloni-Weber meeting. Rumor

Political fiction? We’ll see. Definitely a scenario that is talked about in the Palaces of politics. The idea of ​​a new PDL, of a single centre-right party (Republican party), launched by Silvio Berlusconi it was returned to the sender both by the Brothers of Italy and by the League, for various reasons. Giorgia Meloni and his replied that it is FdI the big conservative party by 30%, which therefore already exists, while the Carroccio needs to relaunch its identity after the bad result of 25 September. And this is how the rumors go crazy, given that, among other things, the meeting in Rome between the premier and Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party (after the funeral of Benedict XVI), literally enraged the former Knight who felt bypassed and ignored, Forza Italia being the Italian branch of the Ppe.

In this context, there are those who go so far as to hypothesize a gradual removal of Berlusconi from the government, considering that for example on the Budget Law several requests from the Azzurri were not accepted. How far can the nervousness and disappointment of Berlusconi it is not yet clear, but well-informed people do not rule out the extreme plan: withdrawal of ministers from the government and, with maximum external support to guarantee stability, with the start of a dialogue for a federation or even a single subject, in perspective, with Action and Italia Viva. On the other hand, the former Cav himself has always declared that he had good relations with Matteo Renzi. The hypothesis is extreme, a scenario that will not happen tomorrow or the day after, but it is being talked about in the Palace. And someone in Fdi and in the League is starting to worry.

Subscribe to the newsletter

