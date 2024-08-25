Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/25/2024 – 16:29

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) will formalize on Monday (26) the first agreement of the Street Support Points Program (PAR), with the civil organization Rede Rua, from São Paulo. The entity, founded in 1989, was one of the four classified in a public notice launched for the partnership in February of this year, being the best evaluated.

MDHC evaluated 14 proposals for operations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The program is part of the emergency policy aimed at the population living on the streets, announced in December of last year.

Related news:

The PAR aims to promote public care and personal hygiene services for the homeless population, provide information on basic health care and assist this public with the civil rights guaranteed by the national policy aimed at them.

Other cities

The program will be implemented progressively in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants. The support points project foresees the creation of spaces accessible to the homeless population and offering services such as laundry, bathrooms, drinking fountains and luggage racks, promoting citizenship among these people.

Rede Rua will receive R$1.5 million to implement the structures in São Paulo. The program foresees the possibility of expansion, including other candidates who qualified in the public selection process.