Iron bars will be located where the lamps are located; It was through this opening that 2 inmates escaped on February 14

The federal government began work to install iron bars in areas of the Federal Penitentiary of Mossoró (RN) where lighting fixtures are located. Among them, inside the cells. It was through this opening that 2 inmates escaped on February 14th. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the publication, Planalto authorized the installation of bars in the maintenance space, which is next to the cells and was accessed by prisoners during the escape. In addition, the construction of a wall should begin this semester.

On February 16, the PF (Federal Police) showed a hole located near the lamp in one of the cells where the 2 prisoners were kept. The fugitives would have torn down the entire structure to escape. There is still no information on how it was broken.



Hole was identified in the cell of one of the prisoners who escaped from the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) announced that it will work on the inspection and inspection of the Mossoró Federal Penitentiary this week. The aim is to identify possible flaws in the maximum security unit.

The Secretary of Penal Policies of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, André Garcia, suggested, on February 15, that a failure in the security protocols of the Mossoró prison had made the escape possible.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Lewandowski, authorized on Monday (Feb 19) the use of the FNSP (National Public Security Force) in Mossoró to reinforce the search for the 2 detainees.

100 men and 20 vehicles will be sent to the region to reinforce the searches, according to the Ministry. The troops will join the 500 agents from the PF, PRF (Federal Highway Police) and local forces in action.

On Sunday (Feb 18), Lewandowski reported that the possible security flaws in the prison that may have caused inmates to escape had been corrected and that the penitentiary was once again operational. “absolutely safe and capable of holding the inmates there”.

UNDERSTAND

Criminals Rogério da Silva Mendonça and Deibson Cabral Nascimento have been on the run since the early hours of February 14th.

After the case, the federal government removed the entire management of the penitentiary, temporarily appointed federal police officer Carlos Luis Vieira Pires as director and suspended visits, sunbathing and internal assistance at the prison. O Ministry of Justice reviewed equipment and security protocols in other federal penitentiaries in the country.

In addition to Mossoró, there are maximum security units in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO) and Distrito Federal. Penitentiaries are the responsibility of the National Penitentiary Department, a body linked to the Ministry of Justice.

Rogério and Deibson were the first inmates in the country's history to escape from one of these prisons.

The two took a family hostage on Friday night (Feb 16) in a house 3 km from the penitentiary. They stole cell phones, food and held residents hostage for around 4 hours. Using telephone sets, they made calls to Rio de Janeiro. There is a suspicion that they are linked to the Red Command.

According to investigators, the forested search region makes the search difficult, although there are helicopters and drones providing aerial control. Now, the police are trying to track criminals using their cell phone signal. The hypothesis is that they are only leaving the forest at night to look for food and water.

Read more: