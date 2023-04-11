Auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes resigned from his career; order had been published in the “Official Gazette” of this 2nd

The Federal Revenue made void the ordinance that allowed the dismissal of auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes – former secretary who commanded the agency in the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and is involved in the Arabian jewels case.

The special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas, signed the decision, published in the Official Diary of the Union on the afternoon of this Monday (10.Apr.2023).

The previous ordinance, which declared Gomes’ position vacant, was published in the morning and signed by the tax superintendent in Rio de Janeiro, Claudiney Cubeiro dos Santos.

The secretary of the Federal Revenue said that the decision considers the investigation of the CGU (Controladoria Geral da União) on the case of the jewels.

Here’s the full: