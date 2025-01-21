Government bans outdoor chickens and poultry due to increased risk of bird flu

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has prohibited the raising of poultry outdoors due to the increased risk of avian flu, although no cases have been detected in Spain. A measure that affects, from the outset, areas of special risk, for example, areas with wetlands in the different autonomous communities.

The Executive has updated the epidemiological situation in Europe and has declared a high risk of avian influenza, which has led to new measures that have come into force this week.

“During recent months, outbreaks have been detected,” it indicates, “in poultry and captive birds, as well as in wild birds, mainly in central and northern Europe,” explains the Ministry. “In particular, in recent weeks there has been an increase in the number of cases detected” in other European countries, “which indicates a trend towards the worsening of the situation, with the consequent increase in risk for Spain.”

Specifically, it points out an increase in outbreaks in neighboring countries, such as France and Portugal, which adds to another factor, “the drop in temperatures in Spain during the month of January.” This, together with “the regional risk maps of the presence of the virus based” on predictive models “make it advisable to increase the risk level at the national level and apply risk mitigation measures in order to take a preventive approach in application of the precautionary principle.” ”.

Among these, the Ministry points out, is the “breeding of ducks and geese with other species of poultry.” Also, the aforementioned prohibition of “raising poultry in the open air” or “giving water to poultry from water tanks to which wild birds can access, except in cases where that water is treated in order to “ensure the inactivation of possible avian influenza viruses.”

Although open-air breeding is prohibited, the Executive’s decision leaves alternatives, because “the keeping of poultry outdoors may be authorized, by placing, if possible, bird netting or any other device that prevents entry of wild birds.” Of course, “as long as the birds are fed and watered inside the facilities or in a shelter that prevents the arrival of wild birds and prevents their contact with the food or water intended for poultry,” according to the decision taken by the General Directorate of Health of Agri-Food Production and Animal Welfare.

Necessary measures, but more is needed

“These are necessary measures,” says Eloy Ureña, head of the poultry sector at the Coordinator of Farmers and Livestock Organizations (COAG). “The Ministry’s decision may be an inconvenience for those who have layers, but it is worse to have a positive result, because they die and because they represent a significant loss for the farm,” by entailing the sacrifice of the rest of the birds, he adds. It assumes that they are “correct” measures, although they may also fall short, because a mesh may not be enough to prevent infections, for example, through wild bird droppings. Ureña emphasizes that there have been no cases in Spain, as has occurred in France, where according to data from the Ministry, 15 outbreaks have been detected in poultry alone, which has opened the door to vaccination.

For his part, Carlos Esparcia, Secretary of Livestock of the Union of Small Farmers and Ranchers (UPA) Murcia, points out that the measures taken this week derive from “an order that already started in 2016, which has been updated because in recent years years there has been a worldwide transmission” and also that this system “until now has been effective because Spain has not had major problems, as there have been in other countries in the European Union, Asia or the United States.”

“We have to wait to see if the situation continues to evolve, but we have a very consolidated surveillance system,” explains Esparcia. Also that the next steps, if the disease gets worse, would be around possible outbreaks, where there would be “more containment measures, such as restricting the movement of animals or feed, but it is important to send a message to the sector, because “Prevention is better than cure.”

“We need more support from the Government and the autonomous communities because these measures may be good but we need support, for example, to finance disinfection arcs” for the birds themselves. “We are the first people interested in ensuring that the birds are not contaminated,” points out, in turn, the head of the COAG poultry sector.