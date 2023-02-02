Data had been placed under confidentiality for 5 years; Itamaraty’s argument was that the information was “reserved”

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) backed down and decided to withdraw secrecy from the list for the cocktail at the Itamaraty Palace, on January 1, 2023, during the PT’s inauguration. The event was attended by around 3,500 people. Here’s the full from the list (667 KB).

The list had been placed under a 5-year secrecy on the grounds of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the information had “reserved character”. The justification was given in response to a request made by the magazine Look.

In addition to Lula and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, ministers, state governors, ministers of the Supreme Court, heads of state from other countries, businessmen and journalists attended the traditional cocktail at the Itamaraty. Power360 accompanied the event, as he does in all presidential inaugurations, with 3 professionals.

The list has 3,444 names. In the graphic below you can read the names of all the guests. In some cases, Itamaraty added a note, such as the person’s country of origin, the media vehicle they work for or which ministry was responsible for the invitation. To browse the table and reorder, just click with the mouse cursor or with your finger (if you are using a smartphone) on “number”, “name” or “Note”.